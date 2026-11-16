Law enforcement agencies, district attorney offices and the families of victims of violent crime met last week to condemn Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mass commutations of all 548 death penalties in the state.

The Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, which advocates for crime victims and calls for stricter punishments for crimes, organized a press conference on the steps of California’s capitol grounds.

Anne Marie Schubert, the CEO of the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation and a former Sacramento district attorney, said that her organization would be challenging all of the governor’s commutations, alleging he failed to follow California law and abused his executive power.

Members of the District Attorneys Association said that according to California law, district attorneys must be notified by the governor in the commutation process.

“Together, we are asking the court to uphold the law, respect the sanctity of jury verdicts and protect the rights of victims,” Schubert said at the conference.

The Criminal Justice Legal Foundation announced Monday that they filed a lawsuit on behalf of district attorneys, law enforcement leaders and victims and families to block the governor’s mass commutation.

Mary Muscarella, whose son Paul Bailey was murdered in 1990, was one of a dozen family members of victims who spoke at the event.

“California voters have twice voted to retain the death penalty,” Muscarella said. “Is it about justice or is it about positioning oneself for a larger political future?”

Kate Chatfield, the executive director of the California Public Defender’s Association, told KVCR that the death penalty has not served murder victims’ families in some 20 years. California has not executed any death row inmates since 2006 .

“And I will say that [...] not all families [of victims] believe in the death penalty,” Chatfield said. “They’re not a monolithic group.”

In a response to KVCR, a spokesperson for the governor’s office quoted Newsom’s announcement letter for the mass commutations.

“I deeply respect the views of those who will strongly disagree with my decision,” Newsom wrote. “Including some families of victims who have suffered the worst possible loss.”

Newsom wrote that California’ society is made stronger by rejecting “state-sanctioned killing.”