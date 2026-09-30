Newsom signs immigration bills authored by Inland Empire state senators

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed two immigration related bills authored by Inland Empire state senators as part of a broader package of legislation addressing the Trump administration’s deportation efforts.

The two measures — SB 1367 and SB 873 — address federal immigration enforcement near courthouses and restrictions on private detention centers. Both laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027

New law to prohibit cities, counties from approving new private detention centers

State Senator Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) authored and introduced Senate Bill 1367 to a senate committee in April. The bill prohibits cities and counties from approving new permits or land uses to authorize the creation or construction of detention facilities.

“California will not stand by and allow the establishment of more detention facilities to serve as sites for government-sanctioned acts of inhumanity,” Cervantes said in a press release.

She alleges that private entities operate the facilities to avoid legal standards and public accountability.

ICE currently operates eight private facilities in the state. The Adelanto ICE Processing Center in San Bernardino County has faced scrutiny over reports of medical neglect and abuse .

Hector Pereyra, a political manager for Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, sponsored the bill and said it is a crucial step toward protecting Riverside County from becoming the next destination for private detention facilities.

“Our communities are not going to be marketplaces for the deadliness of these for-profit detention centers,” Pereyra said. In a press release, a spokesperson for Cervantes, said the Department of Homeland Security has identified or purchased some 23 warehouses nationwide to be converted into detention centers.

Newsom said that the bill could unintentionally target private facilities that offer alternatives to juvenile halls and probation camps, urging the legislature to monitor the implementation of the law

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office was the only agency to oppose the bill and they did not respond to KVCR’s request for comment.

New law aims to limit arrests at courthouses across California

SB 873 requires federal agents to identify themselves and present judicial warrants when making arrests within a thousand feet of a courthouse.

Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes (D-Colton) told KVCR she introduced the bill because of an increase in ICE arrests outside of courthouses, including several in Rancho Cucamonga earlier this year.

“I think [the immigration bills] show that we’re demanding accountability,” said Reyes. “We cannot allow these masked men to come into our communities and wreak havoc in our communities as if they answer to no one.”

Pereyra with ICIJ said that the bill will protect the justice system.

“The judicial system is completely undermined when folks don't feel safe reporting crimes, when they're not willing to be witnesses in a proceeding, when they're not willing to show up in court,” said Pereyra. “That really hinders the ability of our courts to be able to perform their constitutional role of fairly adjudicating cases.”

The Riverside and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Offices opposed the bill. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in a letter to the legislature earlier this year that the bill creates direct conflict with federal law and undermines public safety by exposing counties to significant liability. Dicus said the new law could put Sheriff’s deputies in conflict with federal law and officers.

“Most critically, SB 873 attempts to regulate federal officers in the performance of their duties, an approach that is fundamentally incompatible with the Supremacy clause and long-settled constitutional law.”

DHS said in a statement to KVCR that the new law will not stop ICE from deporting immigrants.