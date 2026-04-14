'Hanging by a thread': Fertilizer shortage in India deepens due to ongoing Iran war

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Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.