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Moving from NYC to North Carolina released the creativity for Snail Mail's new album

NPR | By Brianna Scott,
Juana SummersTinbete Ermyas
Published March 30, 2026 at 3:17 PM PDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail about their new album, Ricochet. OUT MARCH 27TH

Copyright 2026 NPR
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
See stories by Brianna Scott
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]