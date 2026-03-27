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Rubio meets with other G7 nations for first time since Iran war

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley,
A Martínez
Published March 27, 2026 at 1:41 AM PDT

Secretary of State Rubio meets his G7 colleagues in Paris for the first time since the start of the war on Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.