Israel claims to kill Iran leaders, Trump bashes allies over Strait of Hormuz

Israel says it killed two of Iran’s highest-ranking leaders in an airstrike on Monday night. And President Trump is bashing allies for declining to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively closed.

Jon Finer, former principal deputy national security advisor to former President Joe Biden, joins us to discuss what this means for potential diplomacy in this war.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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