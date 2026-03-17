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Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish music across genres

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 17, 2026 at 8:58 AM PDT
Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C. performs at the Kia Forum, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Chris Pizzello/AP
Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C. performs at the Kia Forum, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan gets the green going on St. Patrick’s Day with Irish Times writer Patrick Freyne, talking about their favorite Irish songs, from traditional to punk and beyond.

“There’s a remarkable thing in our young Irish artists at the moment,” Freyne said. “There’s a lot of confidence in Irish culture, confidence in the Irish language and also confidence to be outspoken politically that I’m not seeing everywhere else.”

Music recommendations from Patrick Freyne

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom