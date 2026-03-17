Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish music across genres

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan gets the green going on St. Patrick’s Day with Irish Times writer Patrick Freyne, talking about their favorite Irish songs, from traditional to punk and beyond.

“There’s a remarkable thing in our young Irish artists at the moment,” Freyne said. “There’s a lot of confidence in Irish culture, confidence in the Irish language and also confidence to be outspoken politically that I’m not seeing everywhere else.”

Music recommendations from Patrick Freyne

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