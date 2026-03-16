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EU rejects Trump's request to help secure the Strait of Hormuz

NPR | By Teri Schultz,
Ailsa Chang
Published March 16, 2026 at 1:13 PM PDT

The European Union has rejected President Trump's request to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, saying the war is "not theirs."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Teri Schultz
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang