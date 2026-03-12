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Will homeowners get a break on insurance in 2026?

WBUR
Published March 12, 2026 at 11:48 AM PDT

American homeowners have faced years of rising insurance costs, due in part to threats from climate change. But 2025 was a relatively quiet year for extreme weather disasters. Wildfires and flooding devastated parts of California, Texas and Alaska, but no hurricanes made landfall.

So, will homeowners get a break on their insurance bills? The answer is maybe — and only in some places.

NPR’s Michael Copley reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR