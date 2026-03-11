© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What would it take to secure Iran's stockpile of nuclear material

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 11, 2026 at 9:02 AM PDT

President Trump said he is still not ruling out sending troops into Iran to secure its hidden stockpile of highly enriched uranium, a key ingredient needed to make a nuclear weapon. Experts say Iran has enough highly enriched uranium to make at least 10 nuclear warheads.

David Albright, a weapons expert and founder of the Institute for Science and International Security, joins us to discuss what it would take to secure Iran’s nuclear weapons stockpile.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom