Chef Eric Adjepong mines his Ghanaian roots for new cookbook 'Ghana to the World'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 11, 2025 at 9:00 AM PDT
The cover of "Ghana to the World" and author Eric Adjepong. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House and Emmanuel Boakye-Appiah)
Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcast on July 29, 2025. Find that audio here

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Food Network host and “Top Chef” finalist Eric Adjepong about his new cookbook, “Ghana to the World: Recipes and Stories That Look Forward While Honoring the Past.”

Book excerpt: ‘Ghana to the World’

By Eric Adjepong

Pineapple ginger drink

Pineapple ginger drink. (Courtesy of Doaa Elkady)
Yassa lamb burgers

Yassa lamb burgers. (Courtesy of Doaa Elkady)
Roasted banana grits with seasoned shrimp

Banana grits with seasoned shrimp. (Courtesy of Doaa Elkady)
“Ghana to The World” Copyright © 2025 by Eric Adjepong. Photographs copyright © 2025 by Doaa Elkady. Published in the United States by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom