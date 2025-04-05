Fresh Air Weekend: Amanda Knox; 'Adolescence' creator and star Stephen Graham

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Why Amanda Knox returns to Italy — and how she talks with her daughter about injustice: Amanda Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison for a murder she didn't commit. After her exoneration, she reached out to the man who prosecuted her case. Knox's new memoir is Free: My Search for Meaning.

Albums by Lucy Dacus and Jeffrey Lewis show the range of confessional songwriting: Dacus mixes confession and intimacy on Forever is a Feeling. The EVEN MORE Freewheelin' Jeffrey Lewis nods to Dylan's early New York City folkie days, with a great song about the pain of existence.

Adolescence co-creator says 'maybe we're all accountable' for youth violence: The Netflix series follows a 13-year-old accused of murdering a girl from his school. Co-creator and star Stephen Graham says he read about similar crimes and wanted to know: "Why is this happening?"

