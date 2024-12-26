© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Wicked' and 'Emilia Pérez' make the shortlists for Oscar nominations

By Mandalit del Barco
Published December 26, 2024 at 2:00 PM PST

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Shortlists for Oscar nominees are out, ahead of the nominations themselves next month. As NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports, the hit films, "Wicked" and "Emilia Perez" are contenders.

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Appearing on the Oscar shortlist could foreshadow big wins just before Hollywood's award season kicks off. For example, the Netflix musical drama, "Emilia Perez," which is set in Mexico - it's on the shortlist for international feature film as France's entry. It's also in contention for four other categories - makeup and hairstyling, sound, original score and original song - in fact, two songs, including this one performed by one of its stars, Selena Gomez.

SELENA GOMEZ: (Singing in Spanish).

DEL BARCO: Another buzzy film on the Oscar shortlist is "Wicked" starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The musical is a contender for its visual effects and three other categories.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DEFYING GRAVITY")

CYNTHIA ERIVO: (Vocalizing).

DEL BARCO: Among other films listed in three categories on the shortlist are Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi new epic, "Dune: Part Two," the sequel "Gladiator II" from director Ridley Scott, and Steve McQueen's historical war drama, "Blitz." The shortlist will be whittled down next month when nominations for all the categories are announced. The Oscar ceremony isn't until March 2, this time emceed by late-night host, Conan O'Brien. Mandalit del Barco, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF DAMARCINOGLU'S "OSCARS THEME") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Mandalit del Barco
As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.
See stories by Mandalit del Barco