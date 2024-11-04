When do polls close in every state? Here's a timeline

Millions of Americans have cast their vote, either early in recent weeks or in-person at polling places.

But the Associated Press can't call any races until polls close in their respective state.

That process will unfold throughout Tuesday night, given the various time zones at play. Here's a breakdown of poll closing times.

7 p.m. ET — 60 electoral votes at stake

Georgia

Indiana*

Kentucky*

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

*Indiana and Kentucky are in split time zones; the earliest results will be seen in the 6 p.m. ET hour.

7:30 p.m. ET — 37 electoral votes

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

8 p.m. ET — 171 electoral votes

Alabama

Connecticut

D.C.

Delaware

Florida*

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire*

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

*Florida and New Hampshire will see some results at 7 p.m. ET.

8:30 p.m. ET — 6 electoral votes

Arkansas

9 p.m. ET — 163 electoral votes

Arizona

Wisconsin

Michigan*

Colorado

Iowa

Kansas*

Louisiana

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota*

South Dakota*

Texas*

Wyoming

*Michigan, Kansas, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas will see some results at 8 p.m. ET.

10 p.m. ET — 16 electoral votes

Nevada

Montana

Utah

11 p.m. ET — 78 electoral votes

California

Idaho*

Oregon*

Washington

*Idaho and Oregon will see some results at 10 p.m. ET.

12 a.m. ET — 4 electoral votes

Hawaii

1 a.m. ET — 3 electoral votes

Alaska*

*Alaska will see some results at 12 a.m. ET.

