4/29 Midday News: Inland Empire environmentalist awarded 2024 Goldman Environmental Prize, protests in response to war in Gaza continue

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published April 29, 2024 at 12:28 PM PDT

KVCR has your daily news run down. Today's stories include:

1. Environmental justice advocate Andrea Vidaurre was announced as one of seven recipients of the 2024 Goldman Environmental Prize.

2. Activists in support of Palestine and Israel continue college protests across Southern California.

3. A wrong way driver was responsible for injuring three people in two separate wrecks involving five cars on the 60 freeway near Moreno Valley early Sunday morning.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria