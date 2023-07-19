July 19: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Angel Fajardo, Executive Director of Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective. Thank you so much for being with us today, Angel.

Angel Fajardo

Hi, Yvette, thank you for inviting us.

Yvette

Beautiful. Angel, please share the Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective’s mission.

Angel

Yeah, so the Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective, also known as IEIYC, is a grassroots organization that is youth led. And it's mission is really to create a safe space where youth can feel empowered to make the social changes that they're looking for within their communities. And so, there's a lot that is integrated into that.

Yvette

Please share what some of the greatest needs are for those who seek Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective support.

Angel

I think the need matches with the mission, right? To find a space where they feel supported, where they feel heard, where they are highlighted for their different identities. Whatever that may be, in that they can be provided with the right tools to make a change for themselves, for their future, for their families, as well as their communities.

Yvette

Please talk about some of the key programs at Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective and what you're excited about today.

Angel

Yes, we're actually really excited. We just opened our applications for our first immigrant youth fellowship program. And this is a pilot program and the first time that we're doing it. I would say I think it's the first immigrant centered fellowship in this region. I know the closest thing we have is like the dream summer, which is in L.A. So, it's the first of its kind, and it's a big deal. So I'm super honored to be able to launch that through IEIYC. And also grateful for foundations like the CIELO Grant who are funding this. And so, that is what I am most excited about today.

Yvette

That's wonderful. And Angel, what do you enjoy most about leading Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective?

Angel

There's a lot of aspects, but I think my favorite is always going to be getting to know people, connecting with families and youth, hearing their stories and seeing them grow is probably the most rewarding.

Yvette

Please share how the community can support Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective moving forward.

Angel

Yes, so I think, following us for sure, on Instagram, so ie_iyc. You know, we run mostly through like volunteer and private foundations, but donations from individuals are always needed. Because that is like unrestricted dollars, and from that we can give stipends to our youth who are looking for some sort of sustainability. And we actually do have our fundraiser coming up on July 28, at the San Bernardino County Museum, and it's called the UMA Photovoice Art Exhibit at the San Bernardino County Museum. And you can find all that information on our Instagram and on our website as well. So that's www.ieiyc.org. Yeah, and so this is going to be a space where we can highlight our youth stories, they have created photographs of their daily life here as an immigrant, in the IE with their families and their dreams. And others have actually created like different types of art mediums want to say, to also relay those messages and so it's gonna be really beautiful event, and we really hope that folks will come through and donate if they have that capacity.

Yvette

Beautiful. Thank you so much for sharing your story with us today.

Angel Fajardo

Thank you.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I’m Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Con 91.9 KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Este es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones dirigidas por latinos y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy hemos invitado a Angel Fajardo, Director Ejecutivo de Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective. Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Ángel.

Ángel Fajardo

Hola Yvette, gracias por invitarnos.

Yvette

Hermoso. Angel, por favor comparte la misión del Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective.

Ángel

Sí, entonces el Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective, también conocido como IEIYC, es una organización de base dirigida por jóvenes. Y su misión es realmente crear un espacio seguro donde los jóvenes puedan sentirse empoderados para realizar los cambios sociales que buscan dentro de sus comunidades. Y entonces, hay mucho que está integrado en eso.

Yvette

Comparta cuáles son algunas de las necesidades más importantes para aquellos que buscan el apoyo del Colectivo de Jóvenes Inmigrantes de Inland Empire.

Ángel

Creo que la necesidad coincide con la misión, ¿no? Encontrar un espacio donde se sientan apoyadas, donde se sientan escuchadas, donde se destaquen por sus diferentes identidades. Sea lo que sea, se les puede proporcionar las herramientas adecuadas para hacer un cambio para ellos mismos, para su futuro, para sus familias, así como para sus comunidades.

Yvette

Por favor, hable sobre algunos de los programas clave en Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective y lo que le emociona hoy.

Ángel

Sí, en realidad estamos muy emocionados. Acabamos de abrir nuestras solicitudes para nuestro primer programa de becas para jóvenes inmigrantes. Y este es un programa piloto y la primera vez que lo hacemos. Diría que creo que es la primera beca centrada en inmigrantes en esta región. Sé que lo más parecido que tenemos es como el verano soñado, que está en Los Ángeles. Entonces, es el primero de su tipo, y es un gran problema. Así que me siento muy honrado de poder lanzarlo a través de IEIYC. Y también agradecido por fundaciones como la Beca CIELO que están financiando esto. Y entonces, eso es lo que más me emociona hoy.

Yvette

Eso es maravilloso. Y Ángel, ¿qué es lo que más disfrutas de liderar el Colectivo de Jóvenes Inmigrantes de Inland Empire?

Ángel

Hay muchos aspectos, pero creo que mi favorito siempre será conocer gente, conectarse con familias y jóvenes, escuchar sus historias y verlos crecer es probablemente el más gratificante.

Yvette

Comparta cómo la comunidad puede ayudar al Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective a avanzar.

Ángel

Sí, eso creo, siguiéndonos con seguridad, en Instagram, así que ie_iyc. Ya sabes, operamos principalmente a través de fundaciones voluntarias y privadas, pero siempre se necesitan donaciones de individuos. Porque eso es como dólares sin restricciones, y de eso podemos dar estipendios a nuestros jóvenes que buscan algún tipo de sostenibilidad. Y de hecho tenemos nuestra recaudación de fondos el 28 de julio, en el Museo del Condado de San Bernardino, y se llama Exhibición de Arte Fotovoz UMA en el Museo del Condado de San Bernardino. Y puedes encontrar toda esa información en nuestro Instagram y en nuestro sitio web también. Eso es www.ieiyc.org. Sí, y entonces este va a ser un espacio donde podemos resaltar nuestras historias de jóvenes, ellos han creado fotografías de su vida diaria aquí como inmigrantes, en el IE con sus familias y sus sueños. Y otros han creado, como quieren decir diferentes tipos de medios artísticos, también transmitir esos mensajes, por lo que será un evento realmente hermoso, y realmente esperamos que la gente venga y done si tienen esa capacidad.

Yvette

Hermoso. Muchas gracias por compartir tu historia con nosotros hoy.

Ángel Fajardo

Gracias.

Yvette Walker

Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo del fondo CIELO en IECF, elevando e invirtiendo en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.