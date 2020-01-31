© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

The World's Largest Toothpaste Collection Belongs To A Dentist

Published January 31, 2020 at 4:07 AM PST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The world's largest collection of toothpaste belongs to a dentist. Dr. Val Kolpakov set a Guinness World Record with more than 3,000 tubes from all over the world. He told WXIA he started out collecting pulled teeth but decided toothpaste is, quote, "much more exciting." It's good that he switched because he displays his thousands of artifacts in his office. Imagine patients arrived instead to see thousands of teeth. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.