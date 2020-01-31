© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Man Cited For Not Using A Hands-Free Cellphone Device

Published January 31, 2020 at 3:55 AM PST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Driving with both hands on the wheel is common sense. In a lot of places, you can be cited for using your phone while driving if it's not a hands-free device. A man in rural New South Wales, Australia, was recently pulled over for talking on his cellphone while riding a horse. He pleaded guilty because he conceded the horse was in motion, but a judge called the matter trivial and dismissed it without a conviction. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.