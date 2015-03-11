Congressman Urges Preparation For Terror Attacks

The Obama administration’s top national security officials are participating in a Senate hearing today, to answer questions about President Obama’s request for authorization to use military force (AUMF) against the group that calls itself the Islamic State (ISIS). Republican Congressman Robert Pittenger says he hopes to see a war powers authorization without limitations.

But Pittenger isn’t only worried about terror threats overseas. As the chair of the Congressional Task Force on Terrorism and Unconventional Warfare, he’s also the author of a new guide on terror preparation at home. The guide is now available online and includes everything from the supplies families should have at home, to the chemical agents terrorists might use in their attacks.

Pittenger discusses the new guide and the authorization debate with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Robert Pittenger, Republican congressman representing North Carolina’s 9th congressional district. He tweets @reppittenger.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.