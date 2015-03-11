© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Congressman Urges Preparation For Terror Attacks

Published March 11, 2015 at 10:06 AM PDT
Congressman Robert Pittenger has represented North Carolina's 9th congressional district since 2013. (U.S. Congress)
Congressman Robert Pittenger has represented North Carolina's 9th congressional district since 2013. (U.S. Congress)

The Obama administration’s top national security officials are participating in a Senate hearing today, to answer questions about President Obama’s request for authorization to use military force (AUMF) against the group that calls itself the Islamic State (ISIS). Republican Congressman Robert Pittenger says he hopes to see a war powers authorization without limitations.

But Pittenger isn’t only worried about terror threats overseas. As the chair of the Congressional Task Force on Terrorism and Unconventional Warfare, he’s also the author of a new guide on terror preparation at home. The guide is now available online and includes everything from the supplies families should have at home, to the chemical agents terrorists might use in their attacks.

Pittenger discusses the new guide and the authorization debate with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.