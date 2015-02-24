Watch Middle School Kids Play A Led Zeppelin Medley ... On Xylophones

Today marks the fortieth anniversary of Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti, a phenomenal double album that included, among other songs "Houses Of The Holy," "In The Light" and, of course, the monumental "Kashmir." Tomorrow we'll have an interview up with Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who tells us all about how the album came together. But in the meantime, we can't think of a better way to mark the milestone than with this genuinely incredible performance of "Kashmir," along with a medley of "The Ocean" and "Immigrant Song," by the Louisville Leopard Percussionists, a group of about 60 seven to 12-year-olds from several different schools in Kentucky. The group, which must have the coolest band director on the planet, originally recorded the performance last fall, but Page himself recently posted it to his personal Facebook page, saying it's "too good not to share!" We agree.

