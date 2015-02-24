© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Watch Middle School Kids Play A Led Zeppelin Medley ... On Xylophones

By Robin Hilton
Published February 24, 2015 at 9:50 AM PST

Today marks the fortieth anniversary of Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti, a phenomenal double album that included, among other songs "Houses Of The Holy," "In The Light" and, of course, the monumental "Kashmir." Tomorrow we'll have an interview up with Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who tells us all about how the album came together. But in the meantime, we can't think of a better way to mark the milestone than with this genuinely incredible performance of "Kashmir," along with a medley of "The Ocean" and "Immigrant Song," by the Louisville Leopard Percussionists, a group of about 60 seven to 12-year-olds from several different schools in Kentucky. The group, which must have the coolest band director on the planet, originally recorded the performance last fall, but Page himself recently posted it to his personal Facebook page, saying it's "too good not to share!" We agree.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton