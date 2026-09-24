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IE Latino Voices

Dr. Terri Gomez

Season 2026 Episode 10 | 12m 36s

Cal State San Bernardino President Terri Gomez discusses her plans for the university, including affordability, transparency and supporting the region's first-generation and Latino students.

Aired: 09/23/26
Extras
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