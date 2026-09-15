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IE Latino Voices

Dr. Salvador Mendizabal

Season 2026 Episode 9 | 2m 08s

Dr. Salvador Percastre Mendizabal, Mexico's Cónsul in San Bernardino, talks about their 96 years of history and the connection between Mexico and the Inland Empire communities and why that remains so important today.

Aired: 09/14/26
Extras
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