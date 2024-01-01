Extras
Jimmy gets ready for his first day of school in this first footage from Season 7!
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Get to know the cast including who laughs the most, who loves birds, and more fun behind the scenes.
The cast and crew gathered in the spring of 2025 to celebrate the end of filming on Season 6.
Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Anna Madeley, and more share their hopes for Season 7.
The cast on Tristan's journey after war and the pivotal scene where he opens up to Siegfried.
Has Tristan finally found his perfect match? Relive Tristan and Charlotte's relationship so far.
The members of Skeldale House prepare for the Darrowby Nativity play and Christmas dinner.
James juggles running the village Nativity with a growing to-do list.
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Siegfried has another run-in with Hilda the goat, and an old flame returns to Darrowby.
VJ Day sparks celebration for Mrs. Hall, reflection for Tristan, and a mystery for James.
James encounters challenges when he takes on the role of attending vet at the dog track.
Tristan's romance with Charlotte is blossoming but he's nervous about impressing her dad.
Tristan and Siegfried compete for the case of a wealthy family’s prized horse.
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Change comes to Skeldale House, and James struggles to keep up with Siegfried’s unpredictable ways.
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.