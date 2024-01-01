Who's Most Likely to...?

Extras
The cast and crew gathered in the spring of 2025 to celebrate the end of filming on Season 6.
Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Anna Madeley, and more share their hopes for Season 7.
The cast on Tristan's journey after war and the pivotal scene where he opens up to Siegfried.
Has Tristan finally found his perfect match? Relive Tristan and Charlotte's relationship so far.
The members of Skeldale House prepare for the Darrowby Nativity play and Christmas dinner.
James juggles running the village Nativity with a growing to-do list.
Mrs. Hall is more than a housekeeper. Take a look back at her most amazing moments.
Reflect on Tristan's "special rapport" with birds over the years.
Siegfried and Tristan prepare to pay a visit to a monosyllabic farmer and his horse.
VJ Day is announced and Mrs. Hall helps plan the celebrations. Tristan leans on his brother.
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All Creatures Great and Small Season 6
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All Creatures Great and Small Season 5
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All Creatures Great and Small Season 4
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All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
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All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
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All Creatures Great and Small Season 1
Siegfried has another run-in with Hilda the goat, and an old flame returns to Darrowby.
VJ Day sparks celebration for Mrs. Hall, reflection for Tristan, and a mystery for James.
James encounters challenges when he takes on the role of attending vet at the dog track.
Tristan's romance with Charlotte is blossoming but he's nervous about impressing her dad.
Tristan and Siegfried compete for the case of a wealthy family’s prized horse.
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Change comes to Skeldale House, and James struggles to keep up with Siegfried’s unpredictable ways.
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.