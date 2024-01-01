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All Creatures Great and Small

Who's Most Likely to...?

Season 6 | 2m 24s

Who laughs the most, who loves birds, and who takes... disco naps? Get to know the cast of All Creatures Great and Small a little better as they tell on their costars... and themselves.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:39
All Creatures Great and Small
That's a Wrap!
The cast and crew gathered in the spring of 2025 to celebrate the end of filming on Season 6.
Clip: S6 | 0:39
Watch 1:54
All Creatures Great and Small
The Cast's Hopes for Season 7
Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Anna Madeley, and more share their hopes for Season 7.
Clip: S6 | 1:54
Watch 2:50
All Creatures Great and Small
Tristan's Journey: Returning From War
The cast on Tristan's journey after war and the pivotal scene where he opens up to Siegfried.
Clip: S6 | 2:50
Watch 2:39
All Creatures Great and Small
Tristan and Charlotte
Has Tristan finally found his perfect match? Relive Tristan and Charlotte's relationship so far.
Clip: S6 | 2:39
Watch 1:47
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7 Scene
The members of Skeldale House prepare for the Darrowby Nativity play and Christmas dinner.
Clip: S6 E7 | 1:47
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7 Preview
James juggles running the village Nativity with a growing to-do list.
Preview: S6 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:11
All Creatures Great and Small
The Amazing Mrs. Hall
Mrs. Hall is more than a housekeeper. Take a look back at her most amazing moments.
Clip: S6 | 2:11
Watch 1:40
All Creatures Great and Small
Tristan's Special Rapport With Birds
Reflect on Tristan's "special rapport" with birds over the years.
Clip: S6 | 1:40
Watch 1:17
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6 Scene
Siegfried and Tristan prepare to pay a visit to a monosyllabic farmer and his horse.
Clip: S6 E6 | 1:17
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6 Preview
VJ Day is announced and Mrs. Hall helps plan the celebrations. Tristan leans on his brother.
Preview: S6 E6 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 6
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 5
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 4
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 1
Watch 58:28
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: Comfort & Joy
Siegfried has another run-in with Hilda the goat, and an old flame returns to Darrowby.
Episode: S6 E7 | 58:28
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Our Hearts Are Full
VJ Day sparks celebration for Mrs. Hall, reflection for Tristan, and a mystery for James.
Episode: S6 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Fixes
James encounters challenges when he takes on the role of attending vet at the dog track.
Episode: S6 E5 | 53:05
Watch 51:53
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4: Jenny Wren
Tristan's romance with Charlotte is blossoming but he's nervous about impressing her dad.
Episode: S6 E4 | 51:53
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3: Captain Farnon?
Tristan and Siegfried compete for the case of a wealthy family’s prized horse.
Episode: S6 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2: Old Dog, New Tricks
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Episode: S6 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1: Gathering the Flock
Change comes to Skeldale House, and James struggles to keep up with Siegfried’s unpredictable ways.
Episode: S6 E1 | 53:05
Watch 59:41
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: All God's Creatures
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
Episode: S5 E7 | 59:41
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Glass Half Full
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Episode: S5 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Pair Bond
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05