Remains of Missing Bay Area Woman Indentified in San Bernardino County

Skeletal remains found in Twentynine Palms near Joshua Tree National Park have now been identified as a missing Northern California woman.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department identified the deceased as 37-year-old Erika Llyod. She was last seen June 17, close to eight months ago, in the Bay Area city of Walnut Creek and was believed to have been on a road trip to Joshua Tree National Park.

Her car was later found abandoned and vandalized near Twentynine Palms, according to media reports. Search and rescue efforts were conducted by the Sheriff’s Department, Park Rangers and volunteers.

In a Facebook post by her brother, Colin Lloyd, thanked those involved for their efforts to find his sister, and said now is the time for grieving and reflection on the loss of Erika.