Jurupa Valley Brush Fire - 7:55pm update

A Jurupa Valley brush fire, which started around 11:00 a.m. Monday, is now 150 acres and five percent contained. The evacuation zone west of Van Bureb Boulevard was downgraded to an evacuation warning Monday evening. Evacuation orders remain in place for people living north of Jurupa Avenue and west of Fremont Street and Industrial Avenue south of the Santa Ana River bottom. Over one-hundred-and-fifty firefighters and two water dumping helicopters were working to put out the flames.

An evacuation center is open at Patriot High School - 4355 Camino Real, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509.

Residents can track updates on Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department social media.