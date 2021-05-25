All Evacuation Warnings Lifted for Jurupa Valley Brush Fire

Authorities announced all evacuation warnings for the Jurupa Valley brush fire also known as the Lake Fire have been lifted as of 11:00 am Tuesday. Returning residents should obey road closures and yeild to working crews and equipment.

First reported Monday morning, windy conditions helped spread the fire to 150 acres threatening around 400 homes near the Santa Ana River. Over 160 crew members and air crews worked through Monday to contain it. After gaining control, evacuation orders were downgraded to an evacuation warning late Monday evening.

A cause is still under investigation.