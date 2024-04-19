Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/19/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The developer who was lined up to rebuild the shuttered Carousel Mall in San Bernardino is suing the city over its cancellation of the deal.

2. The Riverside city council rescinded new contracts for the city manager and city attorney after it drew criticism for not allowing three incoming council members a say in the matter.

3. The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes minor league baseball team has a new name, but it has a naughty connotation in Spanish!

4. And lastly, we remember Gil Navarro, a consultant who helped local families fight school discipline of their children. He died last week.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.