Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/22/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A Victorville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a federal tax fraud and identity theft case.

2. UPS says it will lay off 333 workers at its Ontario International Airport cargo hub as part of nationwide downsizing.

3. The number of Inland Empire teachers, school counselors and librarians who could be laid off in the coming year has dramatically increased over last year’s layoff list.

4. And lastly today, eight women who sought training at a Temecula trade school say they were sexually harassed by an instructor and the school did nothing about it.

