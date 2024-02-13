Temecula School Board votes to hold another special election

The embattled Temecula school board has written yet another chapter in its tumultuous run over the last fourteen months. It voted last night to hold a second special election— this one to replace a member of the Christian conservative majority who recently resigned.

The Temecula school board interviewed eleven candidates Tuesday to replace Danny Gonzalez. He stepped down late last year because he moved to Texas.

After more than four hours of interviews and ten minutes of deliberation, the board could not pick a candidate and voted for a special election.

“I am hoping that the next three months don't turn even more insane in trying to reach a campaign for these next few candidates," said Edgar Diaz, who is the president of the Temecula teacher’s union that sued the board for banning critical race theory.

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters must schedule the election. The board will remain deadlocked until someone is chosen to fill Gonzalez’s seat. Meanwhile, the recall election for Board President Joseph Komrosky is set for late May.

