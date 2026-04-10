KVCR Midday News: Man charged with seven counts of felony arson for Kimberly-Clark warehouse fire

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. A California court has unsealed the secret warrants that the Riverside County sheriff used to seize hundreds of thousands of ballots. The warrants raise questions as to whether the sheriff’s investigation is valid. KVCR.

2. The suspect accused of starting a fire that destroyed a warehouse in Ontario is facing state and federal felony arson charges. If convicted, he could get ten years to life for destroying hundreds of millions of dollars in goods. KVCR.

3. The California Republican Party’s 2026 Convention kicks off in San Diego today . This gathering comes after weeks of reporting that the two major GOP candidates could wind up at the top of the ticket in California’s top-two primary system.

But those conversations shifted this week after President Donald Trump endorsed former Fox News host Steve Hilton over Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. CalMatters.

4. A California bill that seeks to beef up criminal investigations of workplace deaths advanced in the legislature Wednesday. KQED.