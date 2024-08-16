© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/16 KVCR Midday News: Decisive week for state bills, quarantine for fruit fly lifted and more news

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published August 16, 2024 at 12:23 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Many bills cleared a major hurdle in the California Legislature this week, and dozens more reached the end of the road.

2. California’s attorney general Rob Bonta was in San Bernardino on Thursday, speaking with clergy and community leaders about gun violence prevention efforts.

3. A quarantine aimed at eliminating an invasive fruit fly that impacted farmers and businesses in Redlands, Riverside, and Mentone has been lifted.

4. California’s top air regulator is urging the Biden administration to quickly approve a regulation that would phase out diesel trucks in the state.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
