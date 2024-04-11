4/11 KVCR Midday News: SB Residents Feel Unsafe at Local Parks, Metrolink’s Track Intrusion Detection, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A survey that reached 10,000 random households in San Bernardino found that 73% of residents don’t visit local park because they feel they are unsafe.

2. Metrolink will develop a pioneering track intrusion detection system that would identify track intrusions, including trespassing individuals.

3. AB 2215 puts into statute that police officers have the discretion to send people arrested for low level offenses directly to supportive services.

4. Many in the cement industry are working in different ways to make cleaner concrete.