4/10 KVCR Midday News: Child Safety Seat Check Up Event, Redlands Bicycle Classic, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A bill introduced in the state Legislature would add an amendment to the state constitution guaranteeing stronger protections for the environment.

2. A state audit finds that California hasn’t been keeping track of the effectiveness of its homelessness programs.

3. Child Safety Seat Check Up Event – Riverside County will receive free training for proper installation and use of child safety seats. Thurs, April 11 from 9 am-12 noon at Riverside University Health System Medical Center, 26520 Cactus Ave, Moreno Valley, Parking Lot M.

4. The Redlands Bicycle Classic continues through April 14, prompting traffic restrictions on SR-38 between the hours of 10am-3pm on Thurs, April 11.

5. Ridership on RTA buses continues to climb.