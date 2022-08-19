Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Workers at the Amazon air freight hub in San Bernardino walked off the job to protest conditions in the warehouse.

2. A boxing academy for at-risk youths in San Bernardino is being evicted in a dispute over rent, by its nonprofit landlord.

3. The former bookkeeper for a Jurupa Valley water company has pleaded guilty to embezzling $275,000 over a period of four years.

4. The former LAPD officer who killed a disabled man in the Corona Costco three years ago has been ordered to stand trial for voluntary manslaughter.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.