The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/29 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Info on Missing Big Bear Firefighter, Fire Update, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 29, 2020 at 10:32 AM PDT
MD10_3.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A Big Bear firefighter who went missing September 20 may have been picked up by a car.
  2. A local Red Flag warning has been declared until 7pm across the entire region, with various fires still burning.
  3. Amidst wildfires, experts are looking for real fire solutions and calling for cultural change in California.

