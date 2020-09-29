KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/29 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Info on Missing Big Bear Firefighter, Fire Update, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A Big Bear firefighter who went missing September 20 may have been picked up by a car.
- A local Red Flag warning has been declared until 7pm across the entire region, with various fires still burning.
- Amidst wildfires, experts are looking for real fire solutions and calling for cultural change in California.