3/17 Empire KVCR Midday News: Coronavirus Deaths in Riverside County, Childcare Solutions, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Two residents in the Coachella Valley have died from complications related to the coronavirus.
- With half the school districts in California shut down, parents are looking for childcare solutions and substitute teachers are looking for work.
- California lawmakers authorized a billion dollars emergency spending to fight the coronavirus.
- Governor Gavin Newsom signed executive orders to limit social gatherings as coronavirus spreads around the country.