The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/17 Empire KVCR Midday News: Coronavirus Deaths in Riverside County, Childcare Solutions, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM PDT
MD14_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Two residents in the Coachella Valley have died from complications related to the coronavirus.
  2. With half the school districts in California shut down, parents are looking for childcare solutions and substitute teachers are looking for work.
  3. California lawmakers authorized a billion dollars emergency spending to fight the coronavirus.
  4. Governor Gavin Newsom signed executive orders to limit social gatherings as coronavirus spreads around the country.

