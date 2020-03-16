KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/16 Empire KVCR Midday News: Homeless Population Vulnerable to COVID-19, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy is being asked to apologize for what some say is his xenophobic description of the coronavirus.
- California’s homeless population is among the communities most vulnerable to COVID-19.
- Rain is expected in Riverside County through Thursday.