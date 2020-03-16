© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/16 Empire KVCR Midday News: Homeless Population Vulnerable to COVID-19, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 16, 2020 at 12:18 PM PDT
MD13.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy is being asked to apologize for what some say is his xenophobic description of the coronavirus.
  2. California’s homeless population is among the communities most vulnerable to COVID-19.
  3. Rain is expected in Riverside County through Thursday.

