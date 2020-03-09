KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/9 Empire KVCR Midday News: Juul State Lobbying, Blood Banks Asking for Donors, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Governor Gavin Newsom released his 2018 tax returns, as part of a campaign promise.
- Blood banks are urging healthy people to give, as the concern of coronavirus may reduce the number of donors.
- Juul Labs donated tens of thousands of dollars to the campaigns of state attorneys general.
- A storm is expected to bring rain to Riverside County this week.
- I-10 Tuneup construction between Beaumont and Cabazon includes lane and ramp closures.