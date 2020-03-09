© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/9 Empire KVCR Midday News: Juul State Lobbying, Blood Banks Asking for Donors, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 9, 2020 at 12:18 PM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Governor Gavin Newsom released his 2018 tax returns, as part of a campaign promise.
  2. Blood banks are urging healthy people to give, as the concern of coronavirus may reduce the number of donors.
  3. Juul Labs donated tens of thousands of dollars to the campaigns of state attorneys general.
  4. A storm is expected to bring rain to Riverside County this week.
  5. I-10 Tuneup construction between Beaumont and Cabazon includes lane and ramp closures.

