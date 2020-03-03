KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/3 Empire KVCR Midday News: Riverside Mayor Contenders, California Primary, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Six contenders seek Riverside Mayor’s seat.
- California’s 5 million No Party Preference voters can still pick a candidate for president.
- Election officials say there’s no do-over for Californians who already turned in their ballots and voted for a presidential candidate no longer in the race.
- No measurable rain fell in parts of Northern California in January or February.
- A baby hippopotamus born at the San Diego Zoo this month has a name- Amahle.