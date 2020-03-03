© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/3 Empire KVCR Midday News: Riverside Mayor Contenders, California Primary, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 3, 2020 at 10:33 AM PST
MD9.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Six contenders seek Riverside Mayor’s seat.
  2. California’s 5 million No Party Preference voters can still pick a candidate for president.
  3. Election officials say there’s no do-over for Californians who already turned in their ballots and voted for a presidential candidate no longer in the race.
  4. No measurable rain fell in parts of Northern California in January or February.
  5. A baby hippopotamus born at the San Diego Zoo this month has a name- Amahle.

