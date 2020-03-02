KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/2 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Vote Centers, Damaged Kelp Forests, Disneyland Brawl, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- More counties in California are moving away from neighborhood polling precincts during the March 3 primary in favor of vote centers.
- Scientists warn climate change is destroying California kelp forests.
- A man sleeping in his bedroom was pinned against a wall when a car smashed through the house in Riverside.
- I-10 Tune-up Construction between Beaumont and Cabazon resumes.
- A Las Vegas man who attacked family in a brawl captured on viral video at Disneyland is going to jail.