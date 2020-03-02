© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/2 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Vote Centers, Damaged Kelp Forests, Disneyland Brawl, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 2, 2020 at 11:49 AM PST
MD8.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. More counties in California are moving away from neighborhood polling precincts during the March 3 primary in favor of vote centers.
  2. Scientists warn climate change is destroying California kelp forests.
  3. A man sleeping in his bedroom was pinned against a wall when a car smashed through the house in Riverside.
  4. I-10 Tune-up Construction between Beaumont and Cabazon resumes.
  5. A Las Vegas man who attacked family in a brawl captured on viral video at Disneyland is going to jail.

Tags

Local NewsLocal news