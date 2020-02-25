© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/25 Empire KVCR Midday News: Kobe Bryant Memorial, Homeless Vs Caltrans Lawsuit, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 25, 2020 at 12:56 PM PST
MD14.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Kobe Bryant fans from near and far find closure at LA memorial.
  2. Kobe Bryant’s widow sues helicopter operator for deaths.
  3. State lawmakers announce a package of bills to limit development fees in their latest bid to combat California’s affordable housing crisis.
  4. A lawsuit by homeless people against Caltrans has been settled for $5.5 million.
  5. Riverside County supervisors are expected to formally establish a committee to analyze data and make recommendations on the redrawing of county supervisorial districts following the 2020 Census.

Local News