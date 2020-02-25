KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/25 Empire KVCR Midday News: Kobe Bryant Memorial, Homeless Vs Caltrans Lawsuit, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Kobe Bryant fans from near and far find closure at LA memorial.
- Kobe Bryant’s widow sues helicopter operator for deaths.
- State lawmakers announce a package of bills to limit development fees in their latest bid to combat California’s affordable housing crisis.
- A lawsuit by homeless people against Caltrans has been settled for $5.5 million.
- Riverside County supervisors are expected to formally establish a committee to analyze data and make recommendations on the redrawing of county supervisorial districts following the 2020 Census.