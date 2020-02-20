© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/20 Empire KVCR Midday News: Governor’s Homelessness Message Garners Bipartisan Support, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 20, 2020 at 11:30 AM PST
MD12.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Governor Gavin Newsom’s State of the State speech garners bipartisan support.
  2. This month could go on record as the driest February in Sacramento in more than 140 years.
  3. A Southern California man charged with bilking nearly $150 million out of investors in a digital currency scheme has agreed to enter a guilty plea to federal charges.
  4. U.S. immigration agents have arrested at least three people at a Northern California courthouse.

Tags

Local NewsLocal news