© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/11 Empire KVCR Midday News: Organic Waste Disposal, Climate Education, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 11, 2020 at 1:27 PM PST
MD6.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. California is establishing new organic waste disposal rules.
  2. Scientists have quantified the impact of education on reducing a single Californian’s carbon footprint.
  3. The U.S. Justice Department is suing California over its plan to abolish private prisons.
  4. PG&E wants to raise rates on customers to reimburse money it spent on wildfire mitigation and insurance.

Local News