2/11 Empire KVCR Midday News: Organic Waste Disposal, Climate Education, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California is establishing new organic waste disposal rules.
- Scientists have quantified the impact of education on reducing a single Californian’s carbon footprint.
- The U.S. Justice Department is suing California over its plan to abolish private prisons.
- PG&E wants to raise rates on customers to reimburse money it spent on wildfire mitigation and insurance.