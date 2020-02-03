© 2021 91.9 KVCR

2/3 Empire KVCR Midday News: Export Trade Series, Homeless Point-In-Time Count, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 3, 2020 at 9:03 AM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County Office of Foreign Trade will present a series on export trade.
  2. Volunteers conducted a survey of all the homeless people living in Riverside County.
  3. There’s discussion in California about whether four native bumble bee species should be listed under the California Endangered Species Act.

