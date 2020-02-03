KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/3 Empire KVCR Midday News: Export Trade Series, Homeless Point-In-Time Count, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County Office of Foreign Trade will present a series on export trade.
- Volunteers conducted a survey of all the homeless people living in Riverside County.
- There’s discussion in California about whether four native bumble bee species should be listed under the California Endangered Species Act.