1/16 Empire KVCR Midday News: Missing Native Women, Renter Protection Measures, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A proposal in Legislature would create a task force to help solve cases of missing and murdered Native American women.
- A California law in effect this month provides added protections for millions of renters across the state.
- A new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California shows Bernie Sanders leading the California Democratic primary race.
- The marina and surrounding facilities at the Lake Perris State Recreation Area will be demolished to make room for improvements.