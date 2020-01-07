© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/7 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Craft Beer Law, California Green New Deal Act, Mojave Maxine

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 7, 2020 at 1:15 PM PST
Riverside1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A new law says it’s finally okay to brew beer with fruit, honey, and other ingredients.
  2. The message behind California’s Green New Deal Act is that the state needs more ambitious climate change goals.
  3. A 42-year-old desert tortoise is likely to emerge from her winter’s nap soon at the Living Desert Zoo.

Local News