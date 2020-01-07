KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/7 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Craft Beer Law, California Green New Deal Act, Mojave Maxine
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A new law says it’s finally okay to brew beer with fruit, honey, and other ingredients.
- The message behind California’s Green New Deal Act is that the state needs more ambitious climate change goals.
- A 42-year-old desert tortoise is likely to emerge from her winter’s nap soon at the Living Desert Zoo.