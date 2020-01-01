1/1 Empire KVCR Midday News: A Showcase of Floats, NFL Wildcard Weekend, and More

© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

Empire KVCR Midday News: A Showcase of Floats, NFL Wildcard Weekend, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 1, 2020 at 11:03 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. 1. It could soon be easier and cheaper to build smaller housing units on Californian properties.
  2. Immigration status will no longer prevent young Californians from signing up for Medi-Cal.
  3. The NFL postseason begins soon with wildcard weekend.
  4. A Showcase of Floats offers the public a chance to view the Rose Parade floats up close until Thursday.

