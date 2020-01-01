KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/1 Empire KVCR Midday News: A Showcase of Floats, NFL Wildcard Weekend, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- 1. It could soon be easier and cheaper to build smaller housing units on Californian properties.
- Immigration status will no longer prevent young Californians from signing up for Medi-Cal.
- The NFL postseason begins soon with wildcard weekend.
- A Showcase of Floats offers the public a chance to view the Rose Parade floats up close until Thursday.