12/26 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Medi-Cal Benefits, Loan Cap, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- New Medi-Cal funding will bring back benefits including eyeglasses, speech therapy, and foot care.
- There will be a ceiling on the interest rates of some new consumer loans in California.
- Thousands of California homeowners lose insurance policies as insurers pull out of areas at risk of fire damage.
- A law meant to boost vaccination rates in California had the greatest effect in high-risk areas where vaccination rates were the lowest.
- Steady rain expected and snow possible in Riverside County.