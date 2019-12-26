© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/26 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Medi-Cal Benefits, Loan Cap, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 26, 2019 at 1:14 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. New Medi-Cal funding will bring back benefits including eyeglasses, speech therapy, and foot care.
  2. There will be a ceiling on the interest rates of some new consumer loans in California.
  3. Thousands of California homeowners lose insurance policies as insurers pull out of areas at risk of fire damage.
  4. A law meant to boost vaccination rates in California had the greatest effect in high-risk areas where vaccination rates were the lowest.
  5. Steady rain expected and snow possible in Riverside County.  

