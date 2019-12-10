KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/10 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Tribal Health Program, Clean Trucks, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Rep. Pete Aguilar announces $720,000 to establish new tribal health program for the Inland Empire.
- Environmental groups call on CARB to strengthen advanced clean truck rule.
- California is instating a health insurance requirement next year.
- MOVE Dance Centers of Riverside is hosting a Christmas party and dance show.