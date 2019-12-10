© 2021 91.9 KVCR

12/10 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Tribal Health Program, Clean Trucks, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 10, 2019 at 4:14 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Rep. Pete Aguilar announces $720,000 to establish new tribal health program for the Inland Empire.
  2. Environmental groups call on CARB to strengthen advanced clean truck rule.
  3. California is instating a health insurance requirement next year.
  4. MOVE Dance Centers of Riverside is hosting a Christmas party and dance show.

